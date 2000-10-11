dissapointed

I thought about this in vetty's thread about wnhat changed and racial slurs.
Since the quarantine lifted Greece being amongst the best countries in the world dealing with the coronavirus, let's hit the beaches.
It makes sense.
Using safe distancing I swam, it is early the waters are cold but I dove in
Then stand aback and listened.
A group of young people with motorcycle helmets 3 or 4 guys and a girl.
playing rackets. and the guy start callling the other f@ggot and albanian.
It was cringe worthy and what about the younger generation being more tolerant...
it was really ****ed
shame
