They always f*ck you in the drive through!

    They always f*ck you in the drive through!

    Pulled into Sonic, ordered three medium double cheese burger combos with ice teas, they gave me three ice teas and a bag, I asked if the bag contained all three combos, they said yes, and I drove off. Low and behold, when I arrived home my wife informed me there were only two double cheese burgers and two orders of fries. I had to drive back and show them the receipt and they did end up replacing it for free but it was rather a bother.

    On top of that the boy insisted on removing all the lettuce, pickle, onions, and tomato from his burger. Hell, that is just about the only healthy stuff on a double cheese burger.
    And now the boy is eating my French fries. I get no respect.
      It's even more complicated when you have someone who has a severe dairy allergy.

      (Never tried Sonic, but have done McDonalds, Burger King and In&Out. I prefer Burger King for their Impossible Burger (and previously they had a veggie burger). My daughters prefer McDonalds. McDonalds does do the Hamburger Happy Meal OK (and consistently dairy free). I don't get anything at McDonalds other than an Egg Biscuit on occasion.)
