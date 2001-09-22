They always f*ck you in the drive through!

Pulled into Sonic, ordered three medium double cheese burger combos with ice teas, they gave me three ice teas and a bag, I asked if the bag contained all three combos, they said yes, and I drove off. Low and behold, when I arrived home my wife informed me there were only two double cheese burgers and two orders of fries. I had to drive back and show them the receipt and they did end up replacing it for free but it was rather a bother.
On top of that the boy insisted on removing all the lettuce, pickle, onions, and tomato from his burger. Hell, that is just about the only healthy stuff on a double cheese burger.
