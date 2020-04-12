Time is relatives

I've been doing ancestry research in my downtime stuck at home. They say we are probably all related to royalty if you go back far enough. Well, I've got back to about the 1550s for half my ancestry and every one of them was a dirt poor farm labourer or house servant. One family line was born and died in the same village from the 1550s to the 1850s - literally the parish is less than a mile wide and the records show the lineage never moved. They only eventually moved because new machinery meant farmhands weren't needed any more. Closest thing to royalty is that my paternal grandmother's parents shared a great-grandfather.
Some of my ancestors from Cardiff ended up in Argentina, before they decided that was a bad idea (not before teaching the locals how to play rugby of course).
Some of my ancestors from Cardiff ended up in Argentina, before they decided that was a bad idea (not before teaching the locals how to play rugby of course).