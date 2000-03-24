Corona Questions

Let's mobilize the collective expertise of poly for answering corona-related issues. Mostly because asking google is moar boaring, and while it claims to be everyone's friend, there's still a small chance of it being only a fake-friend.
So here are random questions of mine:
1. Is shower gel equivalent to soap, or do you have to wash your hands with soap again right after showering using shower gel?
2. What's with After Shave, it sez there's alcohol in it, but not how much. Useful against virus or not?
3. Where do I get a haircut in the coming weeks? I don't want to die because of long hair
