Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Apolyton will have been online during 4 decades and 2 millennia

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Apolyton will have been online during 4 decades and 2 millennia

    Stupid Millennials. Just kidding, dumb Millennials vs. boomer debates just sound like another fake news construct thrown out by oligarchs like the Koch (****) Brothers to keep everyone fighting each other instead of them.

    Where did MarkG and DanQ go? Are they raising babies and playing League of Legends now or something?

    Also, the longer I'm around, the more genius the Civilization series really has been with what makes the world tick.

    You'd better believe that mf'er Gandhi would be dropping bombs on people's heads if he had to.

    You can debate when a decade begins and ends here:

    https://www.quora.com/Do-decades-beg...0-or-1?share=1
    "Let the People know the facts and the country will be saved." Abraham Lincoln

    Mis Novias
    Tags: None
  • #2
    I don't know what happened to Markos, but Dan is... a professional podcaster now?
    Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
    "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X