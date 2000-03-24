Announcement

The Virus

    The Virus

    You know something's wrong when there's a black market for toilet paper

    Coronavirus: Armed robbers steal hundreds of toilet rolls in Hong Kong

    Armed robbers in Hong Kong made off with hundreds of toilet rolls worth more than HKD1,000 ($130; £98).

    Toilet rolls are currently in short supply in Hong Kong due to shortages caused by panic-buying during the coronavirus outbreak.

    Knife wielding men robbed a delivery man outside a supermarket in the Mong Kok district, police said.

    Police have arrested two men and recovered some of the stolen loo rolls, local media reports said.

    (...)


    full: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-51527043
    I just use my hand
    להזמין ש‬ל הזבוב, Trained by Ba'al.
    Giuliani 2024.

      All true quality work is handmade
        pchang's revenge

          Rather than risk my life buying toilet paper, it's time to go with a bidet.
          "tout comprendre, c'est tout pardonner"

            I read it will take a while to get to a vaccine for this

            But in the meantime we could launch a facemaskbook social media network...
