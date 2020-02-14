Are there ANY good governments left?

The world continues down a path toward dystopia. Now we are in the middle of a pandemic which will probably lead to the next recession, at the very least unless the damn thing can be contained.
Let's do a quick recap.
USA - led by puppet Captain Shinsplints. Checks and balances have failed. Run by rent seeking oligarchs, corporations, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and especially Comrade Putin.
USSR - led by an assassin. Speak up and die. Best subversive intelligence services in the world. Running circles around the CIA and MI6,
Chinese Empire - led by Bad Emperor Xi. Government seizing businesses Venezuela style. Continuing terror of Cultural Revolution and isolating self from world. Bumbling quality control may have unleashed a manmade bio weapon. Fastest downward trajectory.
British Empire - led by a xenophobic clown assisted by Comrade Putin's subversion machine. Will lose Scotland soon to William Wallace.
Ottomans - Restored the sultanate and spit on Ataturk's grave. Humiliated USA by beating up USA civilians in their own capital. Sideways trajectory. Resumed genocide after Cheeto sold out the Kurds. Turkish chicks on lockdown.
007 SCORE
Comrade Putin/Serb: 2
USA/NATO: 0
MMA SCORE
Sultan Ergodan: 1
USA: 0
TRADE WAR SCORE
USA: 3
Emperor Xi: 1
So who does that leave? Germany, France, Italy, and their satellites are holding Europe together, but are being broiled by social unrest.
Viking shield maidens also seem to be doing well. Iceland has turned a corner after suffering a terrible financial crisis, but relying too much on Karen from Milwaukee wanting to see hot springs and sample disgusting salty shark.
Japan? Everyone loves Japan. Safe, clean, respectful. One of the most admired societies. Of course they have their own issues but at least very stable. Thanks China, you'll probably get the Olympics cancelled this year
I'd say the Finns are probably are our best bet to save the world at this point. When not busy sniping Communists, they are electing capable, diverse, hittable leaders.
BIATHOLON SCORE (lower number wins)
FINNS: 70,000
USSR: 381,000
Let's do a quick recap.
USA - led by puppet Captain Shinsplints. Checks and balances have failed. Run by rent seeking oligarchs, corporations, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and especially Comrade Putin.
USSR - led by an assassin. Speak up and die. Best subversive intelligence services in the world. Running circles around the CIA and MI6,
Chinese Empire - led by Bad Emperor Xi. Government seizing businesses Venezuela style. Continuing terror of Cultural Revolution and isolating self from world. Bumbling quality control may have unleashed a manmade bio weapon. Fastest downward trajectory.
British Empire - led by a xenophobic clown assisted by Comrade Putin's subversion machine. Will lose Scotland soon to William Wallace.
Ottomans - Restored the sultanate and spit on Ataturk's grave. Humiliated USA by beating up USA civilians in their own capital. Sideways trajectory. Resumed genocide after Cheeto sold out the Kurds. Turkish chicks on lockdown.
007 SCORE
Comrade Putin/Serb: 2
USA/NATO: 0
MMA SCORE
Sultan Ergodan: 1
USA: 0
TRADE WAR SCORE
USA: 3
Emperor Xi: 1
So who does that leave? Germany, France, Italy, and their satellites are holding Europe together, but are being broiled by social unrest.
Viking shield maidens also seem to be doing well. Iceland has turned a corner after suffering a terrible financial crisis, but relying too much on Karen from Milwaukee wanting to see hot springs and sample disgusting salty shark.
Japan? Everyone loves Japan. Safe, clean, respectful. One of the most admired societies. Of course they have their own issues but at least very stable. Thanks China, you'll probably get the Olympics cancelled this year
I'd say the Finns are probably are our best bet to save the world at this point. When not busy sniping Communists, they are electing capable, diverse, hittable leaders.
BIATHOLON SCORE (lower number wins)
FINNS: 70,000
USSR: 381,000