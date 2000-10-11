Announcement

witchcraft

  #1

    witchcraft

    it's true that greek myths and legends are notorious the world over and blah blah

    While it's true that greek mythology and legends are legendary I used to feel a bit bad about the **** covered pagan barbarians of northern western europe because they seemed to have more interesting pagan witchcraft lore.

    Not anymore. I found a book that has a chapter on athenian witchcraft and how to invoke the aid of nefarious underworld gods.

    Pretty grim and ghoulish and mroe poignant than whatever I heard about the barbarian variant which must have been based entirely on the greek root.
    Or people are just crazy all around
  #2
    it's based on black magic plaques unearthed in 2003 somewhere in attika

    and meant to destroy business competitors.

    I guess whatever gives you the edge

    #3
      also people in sparta are afraid to buld new houses because it is almost certain that when the digging for the foundations is made, ancient ruins will be uncovered and the archeological agency will come and freeze/confiscate their land and they're essentialy going to lose their property. So noone is building or if they do they do so at night (so as to move the findings away from their land and do what their conscience dictates) if the police dont bust them,

      And in the rare few cases that this can be pulled off they do it but if what is unerathed is unmovable (and it often is) like a temple or something, there is nothing to be done

      the negatives of literally living on top of history

