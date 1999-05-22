Why does Neville Chamberlain get all the blame for not stopping Hitler and get accused of appeasement?
The British people wanted peace. The parliament wanted peace. The Dominions wanted peace. He had absolutely no support from anyone for a war.
At the time Britain was one of the four major powers with France and Japan being the next two.
At the time the USA would have been the greatest power regardless of having a small army. USA did nothing and said nothing.
Russia would have been in the top three. The Russians certainly did something. Something to encourage Hitler. They joined with Hitler in the invasion of Poland, and then wondered why Hitler invaded them.
