I remember the '90s when Greece was grwoing with rates of 6% per year and was Europe's poster child.
Growth, I had two pre-cleared credit cards like that. Moeny money money free bath in money. Everyone rich, cayennes and villas
Meanwhile Yugoslavia was burning. War on the northern front.
Who took defence of the serbians? Some hazed orthodox/ laic/populist ****.
Sorry, western values persist.
Of course ****k all Greece first and all the ****ers die.
But when Greece was rich and pushing away everyone else we were wrong. We were illogical. When Greece was at its most powerful we were wrong, populist and metaphysical
