First thought on Civ 6

Got the Civ 6 ultimate pack for C-mas and have been playing the vanilla version a little so far. (Finiish on Settler a space race game aso.)
(Have played a lot really alot Civ - Civ IV. Civ V did play but not as much as earlier versions)
Now my first game on huge map... Prince level, as greeks
Barbarinas
Well this game is unplayable... In my current game I spent the first 150 turns just trying to survive and occupy the island I was on so barbarians would go away. It was impossible to play. NOT FUN!
Cheating bastards on price level!?!!...
Now on turn ca 250 when I got caravel and was able to meet the other nations ... well they are in atomic age and WAY WAY long ahead of me in research (2 had found me before I was able to start sailing the sees)
Also all the different aspects with districts, sorry but it is just a huge mess
This game is a major disappointment so far...
Well I have now tried it and so not fun!
