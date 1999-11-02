Announcement

[Apolyton Plays] 01 - Back in the Saddle: Trajan.

    [Apolyton Plays] 01 - Back in the Saddle: Trajan.

    HELLO APOLYTON! Please join us for what will hopefully be a monthly feature here: Apolyton Plays! Every month, a new game to play and compare with everyone! Post screenshots every fifty turns or so and tell us how you're game's going!

    This month: Trajan of Rome.


    Requirements: Civ 6 Platinum Edition (Base Game, Rise and Fall Expansion, Gathering Storm Expansion, Vikings, Poland, Australia, Persia and Macedon, Nubia, and the Khmer and Indonesia packs.

    Difficulty: Prince
    Map: Continents
    Size: Standard

    Starting location:


    Download the save file here!

    Starting things off pretty simply this month. Let's see what you've got, Apolyton!
    I wasn't born with enough middle fingers.
    [Brandon Roderick? You mean Brock's Toadie?][Hanged from Yggdrasil]
