Weird leader's hair bug is driving me mad

Hello everyone.
Some time ago I started playing Civ6 using DX12; everything went fine until the latest patch, which made all my leader's hair disappear. I tried various things to make them reappear, the only thing working was turning Leader Animations to low, which made the hair come back, but looking weird. Today I tried to go back to DX11, and the leader's hair came back even at high Leader Animations quality, but they still look weird, like ugly wigs.
Does anyone know how to bring back the standard, good-looking hair for leaders?
Thank you in advance for your help.
Screenshot of Trajan for example.
