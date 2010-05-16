Scenario Hunt (Mars, AlphaC, C&C, RA, Dune, MoM, Col, MoO, Doom, B5, STrek, SWars, SGate, HoMM, +More!)

(EDIT: Got tired of triggering security alerts every time I update duplicate posts and having to ask the poor poly admins to repeatedly unlock my thread so I'm just going to keep my other thread in the Apolyton Civ3 forum updated with new links as the security only seems to get angry if I do the super links post twice)
Hey guys,
I’m on the hunt for big Civilization total conversion scenarios which started with a focus on Civ2 & Civ3 (but am now expanding to Civilization 5, 4, 6 & spinoffs) relating to a whole bunch of my favourite fantasy & scifi movie/TV/gaming franchises. Been posting in a few Civ forums and getting great feedback, plus whenever someone has told me about an awesome scenario that’s disappeared over the years I’ve managed to track it down and bring it back from the dead to CivFinatics hosting, so helping me has helped the community. Hell in some rare cases I’ve even filled a gap by making the scenario myself haha!
Figured it was finally time to ask some of the other Civ communities out there for help too. Many have already been found so make sure you check my list link below BEFORE making suggestions to save yourself time & effort lol!
https://apolyton.net/forum/civilizat...ars-sgate-homm
At this stage I’m looking for Civ scenarios relating to Mars Colonization, Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri, Command & Conquer, Red Alert, Dune, Master of Magic, Sid Meier's Colonization, Master of Orion, Doom, Babylon 5, Star Trek, Star Wars, Stargate, Fallout, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, The Elder Scrolls, Warcraft and Heroes of Might & Magic.
If you can’t help me then maybe my list will still help you find something cool!
