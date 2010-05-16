Scenario Hunt (Mars, AlphaC, C&C, RA, Dune, MoM, Col, MoO, Doom, B5, STrek, SWars, SGate, HoMM)

Hey guys,
Some may have already seen this WIP search/collecting thread in other places but I'm on the hunt for Civilization series scenarios/mods relating to these topics/games/TV&Films:
Mars Colonization, Alpha Centauri Colonization, Command & Conquer, Red Alert, Dune, Master of Magic, Sid Meier's Colonization, Master of Orion, Doom, Babylon 5, Star Trek, Star Wars, Stargate, and Heroes of Might & Magic.
I'm mainly looking at and playing classic Civ games for now eg Civ2, Civ2ToT, and Civ3. However down the track I'll be looking at mods related to these things for Civ 4, 5 & 6 too but haven't done much looking yet since like I said I'm buried in the classics at the moment haha. I've found a few on my own, and of course now I'm even making a few of my own lol!
Over the last year I've searched the SLeague site, backups of CradleOfCiv & Atomic Network, downloads and forum history of CivFanatics & Apolyton (open to suggestions of more places to search) as well as private msg'ing some of the gurus for this stuff and I've even made a few individual threads here and there but now I figure it's time I do a more combined public post in each of the Civ game communities to see if there's more lost treasures out there relating to the stuff I love that I don't know about. Plus this thread can be helpful to others looking for scenarios relating to these topics for many years to come. Also in cases where we find a scenario but its downloads are gone I can help restore them using my CFC large file access upload if a copy is found (some of you may have seen me do this previously eg like with Drift's Civ3 Master of Myrror.
I've mentioned this in a few places but I'm working a long term Civilization series youtube video project and website where I show people how to play classic Civ games in HD but I also take people on a tour of mods and scenarios that I love! A lot of these scenario types above would come under the category of 'crossover series' where an existing popular game, movie or tv franchise is brought into Civ's amazing TBS sandbox gameplay formula. I already have videos and tributes on my website and youtube channel for a lot of those other game/TV universes (eg I semi-regularly post C&C RA and Dune multiplayer matches) resulting in me having many community connections in those areas, so once this is all eventually done the series will hopefully bring in some fresh interest into the Civ community here.
Anyway here are the results of my searches so far... so if you know of something missing or more places to search let me know!
Mars Colonization
Civ2: Official Microprose Mars Now scenario, haven't found any fan made ones.
Civ2ToT: Kestrels Mars Now Remake scenario, PlutonianEmpires Pluto Rising also includes Mars, haven't found any other ones.
Civ3: Nothing I can find, just Balthasar's terrain pack and some unfinished attempts sadly.
Civ4: BTS Mars Now scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ5: Red Planet scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Alpha Centauri Colonization
Civ2: Nothing I can find.
Civ2ToT: Official Microprose extended original game, haven't found any fan made ones.
Civ3: Nothing I can find.
Civ4: Planetfall scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Command & Conquer Series
Civ2: Wonx2150's C&C Scenario which I'm remaking, haven't found any other ones.
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find.
Civ3: Nothing I can find.
Civ4: Nothing I can find.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Red Alert Series
Civ2: Nothing I can find, so I'm making a Red Alert 2 Siege of NY scenario
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find.
Civ3: Commodore's Red Alert 1 scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ4: 1939 RA GWW2 scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Dune
Civ2: Nothing I can find, other than a unfinished Wonx2150 Dune 2 scenario.
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find, other than Reno's stunning Dune units pack (which I think I saw somewhere is from an unfinished scenario? how far did it get??)
Civ3: Nothing I can find.
Civ4: Dune Wars scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Master of Magic
Civ2: Official Microprose MoM Jr scenario, haven't found any fan made ones.
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find, so I'm making a MoM Jr Remastered scenario.
Civ3: Drift's Master of Myrror & Arcanus, haven't found any other ones.
Civ4: Master of Mana scenario, haven't found any other ones styled on MoM (although there's a number of other great fantasy mods like Fall from Heaven )
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Sid Meier's Colonization
Civ2: Eivind's Colonialism Age of Discovery scenario, I think I've found some others in the Atomic network backup but haven't tested yet.
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find.
Civ3: Official Firaxis Age of Discovery scenario, there's Imperirator1961's Age of Colonization scenario, I think I've found some others in the Atomic network backup but haven't tested yet.
Civ4: Official Firaxis Civ4 Colonization game which has TAC and R&R mods etc. Not aware of any fan made Civ4 scenarios though.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Master of Orion
Civ2: Official Microprose MoO Jr scenario, haven't found any fan made ones.
Civ2ToT: St Leo's MoO Jr Remastered scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ3: Nothing I can find.
Civ4: Official Firaxis Final Frontier scenario, fan made MoO2 FF mod, haven't found any other ones.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Doom
Civ2: Doom Modpack, haven't found any other ones.
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find.
Civ3: Nothing I can find.
Civ4: Haven't looked yet
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Babylon 5
Civ2: Nothing I can find.
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find.
Civ3: Nothing I can find.
Civ4: PsiCorps's Babylon 5 FF Mod, haven't found any other ones.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Heroes of Might & Magic
Civ2: Found Metropolis's unfinished HoMM2 scenario so we're working on finishing it!
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find.
Civ3: Tom2050's Conquests of Might & Magic 3 scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ4: Nothing I can find.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Star Trek
Civ2: Kobayashis Battle for Alpha Quadrant and Patricks Star Trek Dominion War, I know there's more out there but are there any others worth mentioning?
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find, other than some 1:1 MGE conversions and Metropolis's Star Trek Final Frontier Modpack. Surely there's some 'made for ToT' Trek scenarios out there?
Civ3: Logitech's The Star Trek Mod and SumarJam's Star Trek Dominion War scenario (CURRENTLY LOST/MISSING), haven't found any other ones.
Civ4: Star Trek Mod is friggin awesome (as it contains lots of different Trek scenarios inside), haven't found any other ones.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Star Wars
Civ2: There's too many to choose from for Civ 2 haha, I'll happily take peoples recommendations of their favourites though! I never released my own old Star Wars scenario but I hope to in the near future.
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find, I've seen Fairline's awesome ToT SW units so surely there's some out there using them??
Civ3: I know of Star Wars The Mod Awakens but I'm sure there's more lol.
Civ4: Haven't looked yet
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
Stargate
Civ2: Kobayashis Stragate SG1 scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ2ToT: Nothing I can find.
Civ3: Spacer1s Stargate SG1 Battle at Dakara Bay scenario and SG-17s Stargate The Battle of Antarctica beta scenario, haven't found any other ones.
Civ4: Nothing I can find, other than some failed attempts and ideas threads.
Civ5: Haven't looked yet
Civ6: Haven't looked yet
