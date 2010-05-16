Command & Conquer or Red Alert scenario/graphics pack for Civ2?

Does anyone know of Command & Conquer or Red Alert scenarios/graphics pack for Civ2 MGE or ToT?
Been thinking about making a dark and moody one heavily based on C&C2 Tiberian Sun just for fun. But there's no point in me wasting my time if someone else has done it haha.
The only Civ2 C&C scenario I can find is this one by wonx2150:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/resou...-c-c-mod.9958/
He converted in a number of units and buildings but didn't really do much with the terrain. I can't be stuffed making a whole scenario so I'm thinking I might do a C&C graphics update for his instead heh. I could release a separate graphics modpack too for those not interested in the scenario.
Would be easier making a ToT graphics conversion due to the increase colours however his scenario is MGE so I guess I'll be putting my pallet conversion hat on lol as I'm too scared to even bother touching the MGE to ToT scenario converter lol.
