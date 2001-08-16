Login or Sign Up
Forum
Civilization Series
Civilization en Español
CIV 6 Gratis
Estilpón
Emperor
Join Date:
16 Aug 2001
Posts:
6666
CIV 6 Gratis
Today, 12:35
He visto por ahí que el civ6 es gratis ¿? hasta el 28/05
https://www.epicgames.com/store/es-E...b_id=PC-Gamers
Israel = apartheid
HBHR
Warlord
Join Date:
03 Jun 2013
Posts:
137
Today, 19:22
Originally posted by Estilpón
Estilpón
View Post
He visto por ahí que el civ6 es gratis ¿? hasta el 28/05
https://www.epicgames.com/store/es-E...b_id=PC-Gamers
Oye sí que es gratis
Ya tengo en mi buzón la factura de compra por $ 0.0
y lo puedo conservar para siempre
Eso sí, tuve que abrir cuenta en Epic Games (competencia de Steam) e instalar su "launcher" (parecido a Steam), pero vamos, que es 100% gratis
Según he leído es una estrategia que están utilizando para quitarle mercado a Steam, y los desarrolladores lo apoyan para forzar a Steam a bajar sus comisiones.
Ahora sólo necesito un PC decente donde pueda jugarlo
Aunque tengo el temor que me guste tanto que termine traicionando al BTS
Edit: Parece que cada jueves regala un nuevo Juego
Last edited by
HBHR
;
Today, 19:28
.
