    CIV 6 Gratis

    He visto por ahí que el civ6 es gratis ¿? hasta el 28/05

    https://www.epicgames.com/store/es-E...b_id=PC-Gamers
    Israel = apartheid
    He visto por ahí que el civ6 es gratis ¿? hasta el 28/05

    https://www.epicgames.com/store/es-E...b_id=PC-Gamers
    Oye sí que es gratis
    Ya tengo en mi buzón la factura de compra por $ 0.0 y lo puedo conservar para siempre

    Eso sí, tuve que abrir cuenta en Epic Games (competencia de Steam) e instalar su "launcher" (parecido a Steam), pero vamos, que es 100% gratis

    Según he leído es una estrategia que están utilizando para quitarle mercado a Steam, y los desarrolladores lo apoyan para forzar a Steam a bajar sus comisiones.

    Ahora sólo necesito un PC decente donde pueda jugarlo

    Aunque tengo el temor que me guste tanto que termine traicionando al BTS

    Edit: Parece que cada jueves regala un nuevo Juego
