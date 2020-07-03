I must say...

That I am having the time of my life playing this game! I cant stop, someone please pull the power out cause I just want another turn.
Currently at war and having fun going at it.
I am crushing Cyrus and I have armies marching to his capital alongside Catherine!!
Whew you all did a GREAT job with this one..
I have heard about a patch needed. Where can I find the reasons for the patch? I assume bugs but I have yet to find any. IF possible please link me to where I might find such reasons for a patch.
gclubbig
When is the patch and can I get it with the 'update' feature that is in the game?
