Scenario Hunt (Mars, AlphaC, C&C, RA, Dune, MoM, Col, MoO, Doom, B5, STrek, SWars, SGate, HoMM, +More!)

    (EDIT: Got tired of triggering security alerts every time I update duplicate posts and having to ask the poor poly admins to repeatedly unlock my thread so I'm just going to keep my other thread in the Apolyton Civ3 forum updated with new links as the security only seems to get angry if I do the super links post twice)

    Hey guys,

    I’m on the hunt for big Civilization total conversion scenarios which started with a focus on Civ2 & Civ3 (but am now expanding to Civilization 4, 5, 6 & spinoffs) relating to a whole bunch of my favourite fantasy & scifi movie/TV/gaming franchises. Been posting in a few Civ forums and getting great feedback, plus whenever someone has told me about an awesome scenario that’s disappeared over the years I’ve managed to track it down and bring it back from the dead to CivFinatics hosting, so helping me has helped the community. Hell in some rare cases I’ve even filled a gap by making the scenario myself haha!

    Figured it was finally time to ask some of the other Civ communities out there for help too. Many have already been found so make sure you check my list link below BEFORE making suggestions to save yourself time & effort lol!

    https://apolyton.net/forum/civilizat...ars-sgate-homm

    At this stage I’m looking for Civ scenarios relating to Mars Colonization, Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri, Command & Conquer, Red Alert, Dune, Master of Magic, Sid Meier's Colonization, Master of Orion, Doom, Babylon 5, Star Trek, Star Wars, Stargate, Fallout, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, The Elder Scrolls, Warcraft and Heroes of Might & Magic.

    If you can’t help me then maybe my list will still help you find something cool!
    Note: Project links over in original thread (link in top post) as for some strange reason most forums don't like people coming in and posting 100s of offsite links lol.

    Recent updates...

    Civ2:
    - Have added PaulHeron's Babylon 5 Modpack scenario to the list.
    - Have added AltF18's Azeroth (Warcraft) scenario that axx told me about to the list.
    - Have added EvilKnevil's Dune: The Battle for Arrakis scenario that axx told me about to the list.
    - Have added NathanDawson's Battle For Adoij (Star Wars) scenario that axx told me about to the list (I actually already host it myself on my Star Wars scenario ModDB page but forgot lol!).
    - Have added MarkusEklund's Death Star Attack (Star Wars) scenario that axx told me about to the list.
    - Have added JoshAdams's The Battle of Endor (Star Wars) scenario to the list.
    - Have added JaredKoger's Dominion (Star Trek) scenario that axx told me about to the list.
    - Have added DirkWeber's ID4 The day of the Borg (Star Trek) scenario that axx told me about to the list.
    - Have added Academia's The Age of Númenor (LOTR) scenario that axx told me about to the list.
    - Have added CarlFritz's Darklord (LOTR) scenario that axx told me about to the list.
    - Have added GabrieleQuaglia's Angmar - War in Arnor (LOTR) scenario that axx told me about to the list.
    - Have added JoséMartinez's Señor de los Anillos (LOTR) scenario that ETTiNGRiNDER told me about to the list.
    - Have added Shelly's The Martian Scenario scenario that axx told me about to the list.
    - Have added John Ellis's Colonies III - The Struggle for Empire scenario to the list.

    Civ4:
    - Have added the Fallout: Tame The Waste Modpack (built from FR) that LonelyLurker told me about to the list.
    - Have added the Fury Road (Mad Max) Modpack that LonelyLurker told me about to the list.
    - Have managed to obtain Dale's Age of Discovery scenario missing download file (thanks Dale & Solver at WePlayCiv) and preserve it on CFC.
    - Modied existing mention of Firaxis Civ4 Colonization game to state that I'm giving it a seperate category in Colonization section (see below).

    Civ4Col:
    - Have added the We The People Modpack (built from R&R) to the list.
    - Have added the Religion And Revolution Modpack (built from TAC) to the list.
    - Have added the The Authentic Colonization Modpack to the list.
    - Have added the Colonization: 2071 Modpack to the list (in SMAC & Alien Col section).

    Civ5:
    - Have added The Elder Scrolls BNW Modpack that Gez told me about to the list.
    - Have added Spatzimaus's Alpha Centauri Modpack that Darsnan told me about to the list, however its download file is CURRENTLY MISSING so if anyone has it let me know and I'll put it on CFC!
    - Have added mention of Firaxis Civ Beyond Earth game to state that I'm giving it a seperate category in SMAC section (see below).

    CivBE:
    - Have added the Beyond Centauri (SMAC) Modpack that elektrizikekswerk told me about to the list.
    - Have added The Unity Project (SMAC) Modpack that elektrizikekswerk told me about to the list.

    Civ6:
    - Have added The Elder Scrolls Modpack that Gez told me about to the list.
    - Have added the A Civ of Ice and Fire (GoT) Modpack that Damien told me about to the list.

    FreeCiv:
    - Have added Azeroth scenario (not a total conversion scenario though) to the list.
    - Have added Mars Terraformed scenario (not a total conversion scenario though) to the list.
    - Have added The Americas scenario (not a total conversion scenario though) to the list.
    - Have added Caribbean Colonization 1634 scenario (not a total conversion scenario though) to the list.

    AlphaC:
    - Have added GeoModder's Mars Survivor scenario that Darsnan told me about to the list, however its download file is CURRENTLY MISSING so if anyone has it let me know and I'll put it on CFC!
    - Have added mention of the SMAC repository that Darsnan told me about in the SMAC like scenarios (even though I'm technically looking for SMAC themed Civ scenarios) section too.

    .

