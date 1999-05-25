Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

2K Account?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    2K Account?

    Civ7 on Steam says the following. What is a 2K account and do I really need this thing? I'm tired of signing up for new accounts everywhere. Ugh.

    Requires 3rd-Party Account: 2K Account for Online Interactions (Not Required for Offline Play) (Supports Linking to Steam Account)
    TitanTim
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X