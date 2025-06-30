Template Structure Meets Creativity

I totally get what you mean â€” templates can feel rigid, especially when you're trying to tell a unique story. But theyâ€™re helpful as a starting point, not a cage. I usually use them to frame the flow, then tweak the content and visuals to reflect the brand and tone. It's all about balance: structure + originality. If you're looking for inspiration beyond basic templates, check out these real examples from successful startups â€” they show how you can be creative within a proven framework.
Comment