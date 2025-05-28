What's Your Favorite Race and Why?

I've been getting back into Master of Orion recently, and it's reminded me how differently each race can shape an entire campaign.
Some races seem much stronger in the early game, while others really shine once the galaxy starts filling up and diplomacy becomes more important. I used to pick the Psilons almost every time because I loved the research bonus, but lately I've been experimenting with the Klackons and Meklars, and they've been surprisingly fun.
I'm curious what everyone else prefers. Do you usually stick with one race, or do you change depending on the galaxy settings and difficulty?
Also, if you had to recommend one race for someone returning to the game after a long break, which would it be and why?
Looking forward to hearing your strategies and favorite playstyles!
Some races seem much stronger in the early game, while others really shine once the galaxy starts filling up and diplomacy becomes more important. I used to pick the Psilons almost every time because I loved the research bonus, but lately I've been experimenting with the Klackons and Meklars, and they've been surprisingly fun.
I'm curious what everyone else prefers. Do you usually stick with one race, or do you change depending on the galaxy settings and difficulty?
Also, if you had to recommend one race for someone returning to the game after a long break, which would it be and why?
Looking forward to hearing your strategies and favorite playstyles!