Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

MOO1 Race Discussion

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    MOO1 Race Discussion

    Hello,

    I've been playing a lot of MOO1 lately and noticed that every race can be strong when used correctly.

    For example:
    • Psilons excel with fast research and flexible tech choices.
    • Klackons dominate through strong production and rapid expansion.
    I think every race has its own winning strategy rather than there being a single "best" race.

    Which race do you think is the strongest in MOO1, and why?

    Thank advance!
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X