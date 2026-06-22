Planet build queue needs reordering and pause options

Hi everyone,
Managing planet construction feels more complicated than it should be. If I want to change the build order, I have to cancel buildings and add them again, which is tedious.
It would be great to have a proper build queue where we can drag to reorder items and pause the current construction without losing progress.
Has the developer mentioned adding these features, or is there already a better way to manage planet build queues?
Thank you so much!
Managing planet construction feels more complicated than it should be. If I want to change the build order, I have to cancel buildings and add them again, which is tedious.
It would be great to have a proper build queue where we can drag to reorder items and pause the current construction without losing progress.
Has the developer mentioned adding these features, or is there already a better way to manage planet build queues?
Thank you so much!