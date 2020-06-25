Gaming Laptop Lagging Issue

Hi,
I am a gaming lover and have played most of action and arcade games like Far Cry (All version), Max Payne (All version), Mortal Combat, Tekken 7 etc. Now, I am using Asus ROG Mothership, it's very amazing gaming laptop.
Specs:
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Display: 17.3 inches, 1080p/4K
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080
- RAM: 64GB
- Lacks per-key lighting
- Discussion-starting design
- Stays cool while gaming