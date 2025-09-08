Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Can I play with friends on different platforms?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Can I play with friends on different platforms?

    Among Us Free is an online multiplayer game where players work together to complete tasks on a spaceship while impostors attempt to sabotage their efforts. The game is available to play directly in your web browser at amongusfree.io, making it accessible without the need for downloads or installations.â€‹
    Among Us Free supports cross-platform play, allowing players on different devices to join the same game. This means you can play with friends who are using different operating systems or devices.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X