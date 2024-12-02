Horror games online

FNAF Games is a standout survival horror game where players will experience thrilling and tense moments in the gloomy environment of a pizza restaurant. In the game, you will play as a security guard, whose mission is to survive each night while facing terrifying animatronics (animated robots), creatures that can attack when left unattended.
Players need to use surveillance cameras to track their movements, manage power sources, and make timely decisions to avoid being attacked. With impressive graphics, realistic sounds and a mysterious storyline, the game is not just a game but also a dramatic horror experience.
