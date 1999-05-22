A review of the strategy game "Sparta"

I was recently looking for a new game and was reluctant to spend a lot as many games do not live up to the promises of their marketing people. I decided to buy a 2004 game called Spartan at the suggestion of a member of the Apolyton forum (thanks BeBro) at about A$15.
I am thoroughly enjoying this strategy game as it really does present a series of interesting choices and immersive decision making. The graphics are dated as one would expect of a game made 15 years ago.
One starts by selecting a scenario and a ancient Greek city state to play. One starts by selecting a technology to research which gives the first glimmering that there will be choices to be made in terms of “guns or butter”. Next I cycle through my cities to give build orders assuming I have the requisite resources for each build. It is evident one must make plans to obtain the resources one needs to build structures to produce the needs resources and military units. Next I set my buy and sell orders. I can sell resources I do not desperately need to buy vital resources.
Next I must review the garrisons in each city to see if they seem adequate for defence against pirates, looters and bandits who spring up regularly. I must also keep an eye on my neighbours who would all be delighted to snatch a poorly defended city. I have diplomatic options to work on improving relations how even friendly relations will not prevent a neighbour from snatching a poorly defended city. Bad relations make it far more likely to be attacked so you may want to launch a pre-emptive attack to destroy a hostile neighbour.
Over time you must develop your cities, deal with your neighbours, beef up your military and manage your economy keeping everything in balance in your realms. You must also prepare for massive invasions by Persians and Romans if playing the Grand Campaign. A lot can be edited in the text files to change city sites, squads, invasion dates and many other factors. I hope that gives you the idea of what to expect.
