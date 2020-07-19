Any FPS even near as good as this game?

Hi guy,
I have looked and I can't seem to find one.
It doesn't even have to be quite as realistic, just fun in general.
I looked at Arma III but that game seems almost too hardcore, what with the no respawns and 20 minute helicopter rides.
And RO And Rising storm also looked very slow paced as opposed to Insurgency.
On the opposite spectrum I tried something more arcady (Which is fine, like I play arcadeish stuff all the time, lost planet, dino D-day, battlefront 1 and 2, etc.) but I picked up battlefield Bad company and that game is absolute trash.
So, Have you guys had any fun with other games?
I have looked and I can't seem to find one.
It doesn't even have to be quite as realistic, just fun in general.
I looked at Arma III but that game seems almost too hardcore, what with the no respawns and 20 minute helicopter rides.
And RO And Rising storm also looked very slow paced as opposed to Insurgency.
On the opposite spectrum I tried something more arcady (Which is fine, like I play arcadeish stuff all the time, lost planet, dino D-day, battlefront 1 and 2, etc.) but I picked up battlefield Bad company and that game is absolute trash.
So, Have you guys had any fun with other games?