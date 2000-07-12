Guys
I enjoy playing simple Tower Defense games like Circle Tower Defense or Vector TD, since my accident 13 years ago lost most of my left hand usage (was totally fused) I enjoy Td games. Does anyone know if you can pourchase on a CD these games? Flash Element will soon be gone from Google Chrome, thought it would be nice if someone sold these or other Tower Defsne games on a CD for offline play?
Thanks in advance for any help.
Gramps
