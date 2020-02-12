Announcement

"Coronavirus" or "COVID 19" Game

    "Coronavirus" or "COVID 19" Game

    I believe that now a game about coronavirus would become the most popular because of the situation.
    All of these quarantines are terrifying. You can’t go out and even go to the grocery store. Therefore, I am now buying at a discount in Rabato here. But that's not the point.
    It would be possible to create a horror game based on survival. How do you think? Would you like to play such a game?
