Science and imagination view

“The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.” - Isaac Asimov
...is always true, naturally, I think, because science goes beyond knowledge, and wisdom is a result of gathered, digested, experienced knowledge.
The power of imagination, simulation and exploration in gaming plots and worlds as well as in sci-fi stories has a lot to do with the space exploration development that humanity has reached today.
Today we are overwhelmed with scientific breakthroughs, bald projects and missions, dangers and threats.
Real life is going for conquering new worlds, searching for extraterrestrial life and exoplanet systems.
Nevertheless, behind the headlines for each flight there is a lot of weighted, tested and implemented science and technology. Rocket ship company unveils the story.
