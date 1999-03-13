Missing "Idle" animation Sprite Bug

While looking at adding some new Sprites for Cradle3+, I slowly began to realize that some had functional movement animations while others did not. That was confusing, because when I looked at the Sprites using the "Sprite Edit" tool, most of the non-animated ones actually had movement animation sequences, sometimes quite elaborate. Cutting to the chase, it turns out that the driving factor is the presence of an "Idle" animation - even if it's only a single image. For example, only two of Cradle's CtP1 sprites display in-game movement (Nomad & Prophet), and those are the only two with Idle Animations. Tom Davies (Morgoth) created a large number of excellent ancient era sprites, but the only one with active movement animation is the Chariot...and yes, that's the only one which has an Idle sequence.
I'm posting this finding in the CtP2 Source Code forum because I seem to recall that at one time all of these Sprites had movement in CtP2, so something must have changed, and it might be worth looking into to see if there's a source code solution which would restore the old functionality.
