Novice doubts

Hello
I just bought the CtP2 on steam. I played CtP1 a long time ago and wanted to try CtP2 despite being a fairly old game.
I have the following questions:
How can I find out the version of the game?
There are a lot of links in this forum to download scenarios, mods and documentation, but they don't work. Is there any way to download all those files?
I just bought the CtP2 on steam. I played CtP1 a long time ago and wanted to try CtP2 despite being a fairly old game.
I have the following questions:
How can I find out the version of the game?
There are a lot of links in this forum to download scenarios, mods and documentation, but they don't work. Is there any way to download all those files?