Was Call to Power referred to as Civilization 3 internally?

I've been digging through the source files for Call to Power II and noticed an abundance references to "civ3" in some shape or form. Since Call to Power II was directly built on the previous game's codebase, it led me to wonder: was Call to Power originally referred to as Civilization 3? Was this just an internal name, or were they originally planning to name it Civilization III to fool people into believing it was a direct sequel to Sid Meier's Civilization II?
Apologies if this would better fit the Call to Power forum, but as it relies on information found in Call to Power II's source code I thought it better to be safe than sorry.
Apologies if this would better fit the Call to Power forum, but as it relies on information found in Call to Power II's source code I thought it better to be safe than sorry.