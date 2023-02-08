Call to Power Mod Manager initial alpha releases

Hello everyone, I've released the initial alpha releases of the Call to Power Mod Manager over the last few weeks, and I wanted to share them here!
Please note that the Call to Power Mod Manager is still in alpha, so expect bugs and issues! Additionally, Windows versions of the mod manager are not code-signed, so there will be a "Windows Protected Your PC" popup still (I'm working on that).
The last major caveat is that Call to Power I support is still planned, however at the moment the mod manager will only work with Call to Power II.
With those caveats out of the way, here is the releases page: https://github.com/justinfarrelldev/...nager/releases
Likewise, here is the link to the GitHub Repository: https://github.com/justinfarrelldev/ctp-mod-manager
The release yesterday (0.6.0) added support for mods that are activated using ModSwap, so you can now activate the following mods that were not available before:
â€‹
Additionally, please consider joining the Discord as well - that's where I will be posting the most frequently with news about the mod manager: https://discord.gg/MhJ99Nsj9F
â€‹
Thank you all!
Please note that the Call to Power Mod Manager is still in alpha, so expect bugs and issues! Additionally, Windows versions of the mod manager are not code-signed, so there will be a "Windows Protected Your PC" popup still (I'm working on that).
The last major caveat is that Call to Power I support is still planned, however at the moment the mod manager will only work with Call to Power II.
With those caveats out of the way, here is the releases page: https://github.com/justinfarrelldev/...nager/releases
Likewise, here is the link to the GitHub Repository: https://github.com/justinfarrelldev/ctp-mod-manager
The release yesterday (0.6.0) added support for mods that are activated using ModSwap, so you can now activate the following mods that were not available before:
- LOTR ("Lord of the Rings", "Lord of the Rings - Epic" and "Lord of the Rings - Hordes of Mordor" now all apply successfully)
- Super Apolyton Pack
- Good Mod for the Super Apolyton Pack (other versions, such as the City Mod 2 version, are unconfirmed)
- World at War!
- One City Challenge
- ... definitely a lot more! This was a big fix
â€‹
Additionally, please consider joining the Discord as well - that's where I will be posting the most frequently with news about the mod manager: https://discord.gg/MhJ99Nsj9F
â€‹
Thank you all!