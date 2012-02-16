Announcement

How to get Call to Power 2 to run better?

    How to get Call to Power 2 to run better?

    I just have wasted 2 days trying to get CtP2 (steam version) to run on my computer
    (windows 7 64 bit Professional, CPU 5960x, 128GB DDR4, GPU RTX 2080ti)

    the problem was : it would load a black screen, music could be heared but no visuals... and than the game froze.
    -removing the video's folder removed that problem (though it sucks to have no wonder movies so I wish a fix for that problem too)
    however that did NOT make the game run as it would now freeze 3 seconds in (I could press a button or just keep the mouse still it always froze)

    **what eventually fixed that issue was
    -set my mouse at minimum settings
    -turn g-sync off
    -set my monitor at 16bit color
    -set my monitor at a 600x800 resolution
    -turn off all steam shell features for this game
    -find the .exe file and apply windows xp SP3 compability and admin rights
    -launch from this .exe directly and not from the steam start button.

    it would still sometimes freeze... but I was able to play...
    but at these settings the game looks horrible....

    so please anybody how do I get the game to run at a resolution that does justice to my nostalgia.. and with wonder video's?
