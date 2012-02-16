How to get Call to Power 2 to run better?

I just have wasted 2 days trying to get CtP2 (steam version) to run on my computer
(windows 7 64 bit Professional, CPU 5960x, 128GB DDR4, GPU RTX 2080ti)
the problem was : it would load a black screen, music could be heared but no visuals... and than the game froze.
-removing the video's folder removed that problem (though it sucks to have no wonder movies so I wish a fix for that problem too)
however that did NOT make the game run as it would now freeze 3 seconds in (I could press a button or just keep the mouse still it always froze)
**what eventually fixed that issue was
-set my mouse at minimum settings
-turn g-sync off
-set my monitor at 16bit color
-set my monitor at a 600x800 resolution
-turn off all steam shell features for this game
-find the .exe file and apply windows xp SP3 compability and admin rights
-launch from this .exe directly and not from the steam start button.
it would still sometimes freeze... but I was able to play...
but at these settings the game looks horrible....
so please anybody how do I get the game to run at a resolution that does justice to my nostalgia.. and with wonder video's?
