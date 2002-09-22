Announcement

unit build lists

    unit build lists

    ive made a custom build queue,but it always crashes when i use my custom unit queue,i made it exactly the same as building and wonder custom queues,am i doing something wrong?

    this is the code in unitbuildlists.txt

    Code:
    UNIT_BUILD_LIST_CUSTOM {
Unit UNIT_ARCHER
Unit UNIT_CATAPULT
Unit UNIT_MOUNTED_ARCHER
Unit UNIT_CAVALRY
Unit UNIT_TANK
Unit UNIT_FUSION_TANK
Unit UNIT_CANNON
Unit UNIT_ARTILLERY
Unit UNIT_MOBILE_SAM
Unit UNIT_WAR_WALKER
Unit UNIT_BATTLESHIP
Unit UNIT_PLASMA_DESTROYER
Unit UNIT_BOMBER
Unit UNIT_STEALTH_BOMBER
Unit UNIT_FIGHTER
Unit UNIT_INTERCEPTOR
Unit UNIT_CARAVAN
Unit UNIT_Z_FREIGHT_TRANSPORT
Unit UNIT_URBAN_PLANNER
}
    and this is in buildlistsequences.txt

    Code:
    BUILD_LIST_SEQUENCE_CUSTOM {
BuildListElement { BuildingBuildList BUILDING_BUILD_LIST_CUSTOM }

BuildListElement { WonderBuildList WONDER_BUILD_LIST_CUSTOM }

BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_CUSTOM }
//BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_RANGED }
//BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_AIR }
//BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_OFFENSE }
//BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_DEFENSE }
//BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_FREIGHT }

BuildListElement { Infrastructure }
}
    any help would be appreciated
