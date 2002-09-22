unit build lists

ive made a custom build queue,but it always crashes when i use my custom unit queue,i made it exactly the same as building and wonder custom queues,am i doing something wrong?
this is the code in unitbuildlists.txt
and this is in buildlistsequences.txt
any help would be appreciated
Code:
UNIT_BUILD_LIST_CUSTOM { Unit UNIT_ARCHER Unit UNIT_CATAPULT Unit UNIT_MOUNTED_ARCHER Unit UNIT_CAVALRY Unit UNIT_TANK Unit UNIT_FUSION_TANK Unit UNIT_CANNON Unit UNIT_ARTILLERY Unit UNIT_MOBILE_SAM Unit UNIT_WAR_WALKER Unit UNIT_BATTLESHIP Unit UNIT_PLASMA_DESTROYER Unit UNIT_BOMBER Unit UNIT_STEALTH_BOMBER Unit UNIT_FIGHTER Unit UNIT_INTERCEPTOR Unit UNIT_CARAVAN Unit UNIT_Z_FREIGHT_TRANSPORT Unit UNIT_URBAN_PLANNER }
Code:
BUILD_LIST_SEQUENCE_CUSTOM { BuildListElement { BuildingBuildList BUILDING_BUILD_LIST_CUSTOM } BuildListElement { WonderBuildList WONDER_BUILD_LIST_CUSTOM } BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_CUSTOM } //BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_RANGED } //BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_AIR } //BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_OFFENSE } //BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_DEFENSE } //BuildListElement { UnitBuildList UNIT_BUILD_LIST_FREIGHT } BuildListElement { Infrastructure } }