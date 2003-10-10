Login or Sign Up
Logging in...
Remember me
Log in
Forgot password or user name?
or
Sign Up
Log in with
Facebook
Forums
Blogs
Articles
Groups
Today's Posts
Member List
Calendar
Forum
Other Games
Call to Power 2
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Public Works
Collapse
X
Collapse
Posts
Latest Activity
Search
Page
of
1
Filter
Time
All Time
Today
Last Week
Last Month
Show
All
Discussions only
Photos only
Videos only
Links only
Polls only
Events only
Filtered by:
Clear All
new posts
Previous
template
Next
CHINCHIN
Emperor
Join Date:
10 Oct 2003
Posts:
4408
Share
Tweet
#1
Public Works
Today, 12:33
Sometimes the AI gets to do public works in my territory. I understand that he spends them from my public works points, especially he makes roads. How I can avoid this?
C3C Escenarios:
La Guerra Civil Española V2.00
MOD La Europa de Napoleón
"Fascist Tide & Day of Infamy"
C4 BTS:
Mis Mods BTS v3.19
/
Mod Combat Revolution BTS v3.19
ID: 0003
Tags:
None
Previous
template
Next
Apolyton Civilization Site
| Copyright © 2013 Apolyton Civilization Site |
Privacy Policy
Powered by
vBulletin®
Version 5.6.1
Copyright © 2020 MH Sub I, LLC dba vBulletin. All rights reserved.
All times are GMT-5. This page was generated at 13:43.
Working...
Yes
No
OK
OK
Cancel
X