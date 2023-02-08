Hey everyone - I wanted to share an archival project I’ve been working on: The Call to Power Archive.
A lot of you probably remember the Google Drive I put together years ago on Reddit (and the Discord server). They’ve been useful, but I don’t think either one scales well long-term. Discord is basically a walled garden, and a Drive folder isn’t exactly the most durable thing if the goal is preservation.
So I launched ctparchive.com - kind of a spiritual successor to the Drive, and the place where I’ll be mirroring/uploading the resources we’ve collected in Discord and elsewhere so they’re accessible to everyone.
What it is:
- A searchable archive for mods, tools, scenarios, patches, and more
- A simple homepage search so you can quickly find what you’re looking for
- Built to be easy for the Wayback Machine to preserve, so even if the site ever disappears, the content can still live on via archive.org
It’s already been archived once in its current state (including downloads), if you want to see how it captures: https://web.archive.org/web/20260214...tparchive.com/
Right now it only has a handful of mods, but I’ll be adding more over time. Realistically, it’ll take a while to migrate everything - there are hundreds of mods/tools/scenarios/patches sitting in the Discord channels and elsewhere - but that’s the goal.
If you’re interested, there’s also a guide section for installing mods (including using Modswapper): https://ctparchive.com/how-to/
If you’ve got feedback, requests, or notice anything missing/incorrect, definitely let me know.