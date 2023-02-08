Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

How to set up multiplayer via IPX on Civilization: Call to Power and Call to Power II

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    How to set up multiplayer via IPX on Civilization: Call to Power and Call to Power II

    Through a ton of trial and error, I have found a way to play the Call to Power games with multiplayer over the internet. I've tested this method extensively, and it works!

    It involves connecting to other players using ZeroTier One and using a tool called IPX Wrapper to convert the games' IPX calls to UDP (that can be understood by modern machines). Essentially, it allows you to play LAN games with anyone over the internet (so you can connect with anyone, anywhere, to play the games).

    Here are the instructions for setting up your game to play in online multiplayer matches:
    https://gist.github.com/justinfarrelldev/81ea406e08bae1c8b9430a98fbaa47ca
    This should work for both CTP1 and CTP2. Additionally, ZeroTier is cross-platform, so people on different operating systems can play together!

    I will update the instructions above with instructions on how to host the games later today.

    There will be games held on a regular basis over at the Call to Power Discord as well, if you are interested make sure to join here:
    https://discord.gg/DsGCS5bWr8â€‹
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X