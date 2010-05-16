It's Civilization Call To Power's 25th anniversary and CivFanatics have put together a big tribute covering some of the best fan projects going on at the moment including new CTP fan communities, a stunning 4K AI upscale of the CTP1 cutscenes, a new stable fan CTP2 port, and a new CTP1&2 mod manager & multiplayer server in the making. Be warned it's a big read, but a good one for CTP fans.
If you know of something else awesome and CTP related from recent times that we haven't covered then please let us know in the comments or in our celebration thread below and if it's your project please make thread about it on our CTP forum so we can follow your work! Happy anniversary CTP fans!
â€‹
If you know of something else awesome and CTP related from recent times that we haven't covered then please let us know in the comments or in our celebration thread below and if it's your project please make thread about it on our CTP forum so we can follow your work! Happy anniversary CTP fans!
[CTP] - ATTENTION: Civilization Call To Power 25th Anniversary Celebration - Communities, Fan Mods & Ports, 4K AI Upscale, Multiplayer Server, & More!
â€‹