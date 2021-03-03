CTP1 on WinXP

Hi to all.
I guess this problem had been discussed thousands of times before but the forum is so vast now and hard to search over that I decided to post it anew. For this I apologize.
I try to run CTP1 on my WinXP desktop. I have a 'regular' CD ISO and Enhanced Edition ISO but none of both works. The installation runs fine, then I can start the game normally, right away, by autostart and having ISO still mounted in Daemon Tools. But after this first time the game refuses to run, I just see the black screen with hand-cursor for a few seconds and then it drops to desktop.
No means I've managed to find over the Internet never work. Compatibility mode (Win95 and Win98, under Win2000/NT game doesn't start at all) doesn't work. Wing32.dll is present in Windows\System32 folder. Patches 1.2 and 1.21 have been installed.
What else have I to do?
