Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

CTP1 on WinXP

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    CTP1 on WinXP

    Hi to all.

    I guess this problem had been discussed thousands of times before but the forum is so vast now and hard to search over that I decided to post it anew. For this I apologize.

    I try to run CTP1 on my WinXP desktop. I have a 'regular' CD ISO and Enhanced Edition ISO but none of both works. The installation runs fine, then I can start the game normally, right away, by autostart and having ISO still mounted in Daemon Tools. But after this first time the game refuses to run, I just see the black screen with hand-cursor for a few seconds and then it drops to desktop.

    No means I've managed to find over the Internet never work. Compatibility mode (Win95 and Win98, under Win2000/NT game doesn't start at all) doesn't work. Wing32.dll is present in Windows\System32 folder. Patches 1.2 and 1.21 have been installed.

    What else have I to do?
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X