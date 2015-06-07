Racing the Darkness - A New Alpha Centauri Fan Fiction

I've been working on a new story for the past few months on Alpha Centauri 2. It's called Racing the Darkness, and it presents an alternate history of Earth, leading to the U.N. Mission to Alpha Centauri. You can find it here.
It's in "photologue" style, meaning most posts are a combination of a quote, one or more images, and fiction. Sometimes I discuss game design concepts or solicit reader feedback. We're about 15 pages along now.
The original factions are all there, with some slight name changes (Lord's Believers become the Lord's Conclave; Morgan Industries becomes the Dynamic Enterprise, although still called Morgan Industries popularly). Also some new factions, like the Dreamers of Chiron, drug-addled explorers of the human psyche, and the New Two Thousand, a faction inspired by homesteaders and the ethos of the Old West (think some of the moral dilemmas posed by author Louis L'Amour).
All are welcome! Cheers!
It's in "photologue" style, meaning most posts are a combination of a quote, one or more images, and fiction. Sometimes I discuss game design concepts or solicit reader feedback. We're about 15 pages along now.
The original factions are all there, with some slight name changes (Lord's Believers become the Lord's Conclave; Morgan Industries becomes the Dynamic Enterprise, although still called Morgan Industries popularly). Also some new factions, like the Dreamers of Chiron, drug-addled explorers of the human psyche, and the New Two Thousand, a faction inspired by homesteaders and the ethos of the Old West (think some of the moral dilemmas posed by author Louis L'Amour).
All are welcome! Cheers!