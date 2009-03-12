SMACivilization - A CivII graphic retrofit project on the SMAX engine
January 25, 2023, 07:47
-The idea being to make SMAX look as much as possible like CivII. Gameplay is already quite similar.
This project is at the very beginning -some technical problems I go into in the working thread at the link are holding me up. -But II terrain and much of the interface look are definitely doable. I just need some help with a few things...
Much more at the link: https://alphacentauri2.info/index.php?topic=22061.0
