  #1

    Rushing with energy ???

    In reading Myth's "Terraforming for Dummies" thread on this site, I came across the statement

    "Theoretically all you need is 11 minerals/turn per base and rush everything else with energy"

    I have no idea what "rush with energy" means. The only way I know to rush a build is to click on the "Hurry" tab and then pay some amount of minerals.

    Can someone enlighten me please ?
