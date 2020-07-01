Rushing with energy ???

In reading Myth's "Terraforming for Dummies" thread on this site, I came across the statement
"Theoretically all you need is 11 minerals/turn per base and rush everything else with energy"
I have no idea what "rush with energy" means. The only way I know to rush a build is to click on the "Hurry" tab and then pay some amount of minerals.
Can someone enlighten me please ?
