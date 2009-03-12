Portraits7
Leaderheads are the most time-consuming aspect of a SMACX faction graphic, so in the same spirit as the Bases, Logos and Landscape series (also to be found in this section of AC2 Downloads), here are eight leaderheads, ready to copy/paste as-is into your next custom faction. It is hoped that these graphic goodie files will give beginners at faction modding a leg up. For info on art techniques and to ask any questions, post here.
These portraits were a lot of work, but all I ask is that you credit me in the blank space of the .pcx you use one in. Posting to let me know you found it useful would be okay, too. Enjoy.
http://alphacentauri2.info/index.php?action=downloads;sa=view;down=368
