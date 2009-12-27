Does anyone have Fubo TV? I am thinking of getting rid of my DirecTV and going to Fubo, but I have some questions. It seems that it only connects thru computer or a Smart TV. I can get it on my main computer which is hooked up to my main TV, but am wondering if there is any easy way to also connect it to the TV in the bedroom. Neither one of those is a Smart TV and since the one in the bedroom is only two years old and the main one is even newer (got it from my daughter and son-inlaw) so I am not in the market to buy a new TV. I am in an apartment so I can't put a hole in the wall to run a cable. Any ideas?