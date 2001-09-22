Laptop for 16 year old?

What do people think about this one? I've been trying to find a decent gamer laptop, not to expensive, but still with good specs. This is the best I've come up with so far.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54-70KK Gaming Laptop
AN515-54-70KK
(Intel®)
NH.Q96AA.001
- Windows 10 Home
- Intel® Core™ i7-9750H processor Hexa-core 2.60 GHz
- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 with 6 GB dedicated memory
- 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS
- 16 GB, DDR4 SDRAM
- 512 GB SSD
$ 1099.99
That price is if you buy direct from Acer though I noticed the Microsoft Store has it on sale right now for $100 off which means $999.99 with free shipping.