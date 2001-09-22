Announcement

Laptop for 16 year old?

    Laptop for 16 year old?

    What do people think about this one? I've been trying to find a decent gamer laptop, not to expensive, but still with good specs. This is the best I've come up with so far.

    Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54-70KK Gaming Laptop

    AN515-54-70KK



    NH.Q96AA.001
    • Windows 10 Home
    • Intel® Core™ i7-9750H processor Hexa-core 2.60 GHz
    • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 with 6 GB dedicated memory
    • 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS
    • 16 GB, DDR4 SDRAM
    • 512 GB SSD

    $ 1099.99

    That price is if you buy direct from Acer though I noticed the Microsoft Store has it on sale right now for $100 off which means $999.99 with free shipping.
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
