Cables (semi tech rant)

    Cables (semi tech rant)

    So yeah, my TV produces nice pics, but the sound is kinda weak sauce.

    So let's get a soundbar for better sound. I wisely took one with multiple ways to connect...or so I thought.

    1. TV has HDMI2x. Soundbar has HDMI. Soundbar has funny lights on, great, now what can go wrong?

    Ahh quite something it seems - the soundbar needs HDMI CEC/ARC. Which either my TV (which is just 3yrs old or so) hasn't, or I didn't find some setting for it, or whatever. Result:

    Crappy TV sound 1, soundbar 0

    2. Mkay, HDMI would be best I read, but it's just for snobs anyway. Real men use something else, like those good old cinch left/right audio cable(s) which I have in several variants from other stuff.

    They fit perfectly, great. And the TV automatically switches something in the audio menu without the HDMI connection on, so there's a reaction!

    But oh horror, still the result is:
    Crappy TV sound 1, soundbar 0

    3. There's also the possibility to use an optical cable. I never used one or even knew about those before, so I don't have anything to try. Ordered one extra now. hehe, let's hope there isn't a gazillion variations with the soundbar supporting all others only

    Until this arrives I'm stuck with:
    Crappy TV sound 1, soundbar 0



    And of course there's no guarantee it will actually work this time.

    But if not I just send the whole soundbar back and go for a refund

    Blah
    May I throw this into Return of the Revenge of the Son of Tech?
    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

    God Bless America

      Yeah...sure
      Blah

        There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

          Blah

